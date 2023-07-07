IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,511 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,376,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,937 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 754,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.64 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

