IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,686 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 975,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 828,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 265,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

