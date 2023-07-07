IFP Advisors Inc Has $229,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

