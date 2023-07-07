IFP Advisors Inc Has $270,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sun Communities by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

SUI opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

