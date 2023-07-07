IFP Advisors Inc Has $275,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 110,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 57,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

