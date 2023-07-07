IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $395,894 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.38 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

