IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $150.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.