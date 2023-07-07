IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.58, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

