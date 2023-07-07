IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,715 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 186.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of W stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

