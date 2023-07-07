IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

