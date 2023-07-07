IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152,865 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

