IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,036 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,203 shares of company stock worth $9,730,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $185.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

