IFP Advisors Inc Sells 29,681 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,681 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 306,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust
In related news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.48 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.36.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.16%.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
Read More
