IFP Advisors Inc Sells 625 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

