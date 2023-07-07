IFP Advisors Inc Sells 694 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $268,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $133,193.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,377.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $268,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,719 shares of company stock worth $63,341,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.