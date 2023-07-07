Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 23,409 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino purchased 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $126.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
