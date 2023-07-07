Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 23,409 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $106,042.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino purchased 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $126.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

