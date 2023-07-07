Insider Buying: Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH – Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Kiing purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$130,000.00 ($86,666.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through two segments, Maggie Beer Products and Hampers & Gifts Australia. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand; and hampers and gifts under the Hamper Emporium and Gifts Australia brands.

