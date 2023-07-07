Insider Buying: Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Acquires 126,582 Shares of Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Free Report) insider Nathan Mitchell acquired 126,582 shares of Mitchell Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.89 ($33,333.26).

Nathan Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Nathan Mitchell purchased 171,631 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,153.12 ($38,102.08).

On Thursday, May 25th, Nathan Mitchell acquired 146,500 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$49,956.50 ($33,304.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

