Insider Buying: Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) Insider Acquires 3,667,191 Shares of Stock

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN – Free Report) insider Paul Burton acquired 3,667,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$51,340.67 ($34,227.12).

Surefire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Surefire Resources

Surefire Resources NL explores for and reviews mineral tenement holdings in Western Australia. It explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, vanadium, and iron ore deposits. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Mining NL and changed its name to Surefire Resources NL in December 2016. Surefire Resources NL was incorporated in 1998 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

