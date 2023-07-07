Insider Buying: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tellurian Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 63,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

