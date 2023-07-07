Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 9,581 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $95,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

