Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 6,258 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $99,689.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fastly Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fastly by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,362,406 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.