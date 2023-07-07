Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells 4,165 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15.

On Monday, May 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

