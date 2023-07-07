Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 1,536 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $137,886.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,704,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30.

On Friday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63.

On Thursday, April 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,236 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $166,254.36.

Impinj stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

