Insider Selling: InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Insider Sells 4,173 Shares of Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $30,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicole Damato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicole Damato sold 2,101 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $15,253.26.

InnovAge Price Performance

InnovAge stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.54 million. Equities analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 233.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 262,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,247,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 224,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

