Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $737,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KEX opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kirby by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

