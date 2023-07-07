Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,506,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $45,300.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Michael Castagna sold 75,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

MannKind Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.48. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in MannKind by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,789,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

