Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.09. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$15.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.8831615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.07.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.