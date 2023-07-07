Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells 1,701 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $42,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57.

On Monday, May 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $24.05 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

