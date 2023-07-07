Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 708 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Seagen Stock Down 0.8 %
SGEN opened at $191.90 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average is $175.98.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
