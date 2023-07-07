Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 1,712 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $45,676.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SI-BONE Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Bank of America raised their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
