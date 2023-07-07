Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $98,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,187.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

