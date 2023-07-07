Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) COO Sells 62,409 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares in the company, valued at $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG opened at $0.94 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ur-Energy

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

