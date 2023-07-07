International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $151.43 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

