International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

