International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,428 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Rayonier by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of RYN opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

