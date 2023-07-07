International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,300 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBNK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.