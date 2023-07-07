International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,175,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 601,966 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.20. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

