International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.19.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

