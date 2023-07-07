International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,734 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

United Airlines Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

