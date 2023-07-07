International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 212 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $407.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.92 and a 200-day moving average of $416.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

