International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 532 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

