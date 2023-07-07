International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 953 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,889 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $83.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

