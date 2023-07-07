International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in HP by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

