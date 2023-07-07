International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

XPeng Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.