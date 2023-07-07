International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC opened at $7.65 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Barings BDC news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

