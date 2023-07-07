International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAWZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.