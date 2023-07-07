International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

