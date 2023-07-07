International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 669.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after purchasing an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 223,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

