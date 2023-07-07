International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $291.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.96.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

